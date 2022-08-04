New community services director in Madison County an advocate for elderly, disabled

The city of Cortland is set to unveil a $14,000 study of Cortland’s downtown parking program. The study was commissioned by the Cortland County Business Development Corporation (BDC) and compiled by Rochester-based consultant Fisher Associates. It is set to provide analysis of the city’s parking program, as well as some short-and long-term ideas for its improvement. The study is being delivered as the city undertakes an extensive downtown renovation that will have long-and short-term impacts on traffic patterns and accessibility in the district.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO