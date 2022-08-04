Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym invites you to reach new heights

Read on fox8.com
There's still time to sign up for Tri CLE Rock Roll Run
The triathlon is back in Cleveland this year and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with athletes who are training for the Tri CLE Rock Roll Run. This event will challenge swimmers, bikers and runners in a variety of ability levels and race coordinators are thrilled to bring back world-class racing back to the city of Cleveland. https://rockrollrun.com/
Athletes are warming up for Tri CLE Rock Roll Run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The triathlon is back in Cleveland this year and racers will have the city skyline for a backdrop. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning with athletes training for the Tri CLE Rock Roll Run. This event will challenge swimmers, bikers and runners in a variety of ability levels and race coordinators are thrilled to bring back world-class racing back to the city of Cleveland.
Relax On The River
Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with Float the River starting in Munroe Falls. Learn more here.
Show Info: August 9, 2022
Batter up! 428 Athletics is located on Curtiss Wright Parkway in Richmond Heights. Protect yourself from sun damage! Apex Skin has several locations across northeast Ohio. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Float the River. Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with...
Fox Recipe Box: Summer Falafel Ideas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Falafel is the perfect addition to a summer salad or wrap and also works as a great appetizer or side dish when paired with hummus and fresh veggies. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer reunites with an old friend who is making a name for himself with his family ‘falafel’ recipe. Hamed Hamad is the founder of Fedora Foods and he has some great ideas for summer falafel dishes. Click here to see all of Fedora Foods falafel recipe ideas.
Celebrate summer at the Cuyahoga County Fair
BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Funnel cakes, family-friendly rides, live music, demolition derby cars and a special Puppy Pals Stunt Dog Show are just a few of the things waiting for you at the Cuyahoga County Fair. Celebrating 125 years of summer fun, Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton previews what’s in store for you this year at the fair. Click here to learn more about the Cuyahoga County Fair.
Who will see rain? Here’s the Tuesday forecast
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A front is approaching from the Northwest. Most of the rain/storms will be across the southern 1/2 of the area today. Lingering shower early Wednesday morning before drier and less humid air moves in. Small chance of a shower as another weaker front passes. Final front...
3 people hospitalized after truck crashes into Cleveland food stand
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Roberto Clemente Park. All three people were hospitalized in serious condition.
NE Ohio counties under flash flood warnings, advisories
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers and storms will continue tonight with gusty conditions and the chance to put down even more rain. All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 11:15 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued...
Rainy start to Monday: How long will it last?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Humidity is high this morning. A warm front is moving through early with widespread rain/few storms before 10 a.m. Some showers will be heavy. Otherwise coverage later today will be scattered at best (40% coverage) with breaks of sunshine. Today’s futurecast: Afternoon rain/storm coverage around...
Missing: Donovan Higgins
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Donovan Higgins is 15. He has been missing since July 14 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
Missing: Janylah Godfrey
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Janylah Godfrey is 15. She was last seen in Cleveland on July 9. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
