Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym invites you to reach new heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Falafel is the perfect addition to a summer salad or wrap and also works as a great appetizer or side dish when paired with hummus and fresh veggies. Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer reunites with an old friend who is making a name for himself with his family ‘falafel’ recipe. Hamed Hamad is the founder of Fedora Foods and he has some great ideas for summer falafel dishes. Click here to see all of Fedora Foods falafel recipe ideas.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO