China stages military drills near Taiwan following Pelosi's visit

Read on www.cnbc.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, tells CNN’s John Avlon why Chinese President Xi Jinping may try to avoid conflict with the US and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the democratic, self-governing island.
A Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Would be a Trump China Foreign Policy Triumph
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential trip next month to the self-ruling, China-claimed island of Taiwan would mark yet another victory for former President Donald Trump's shift to a more aggressive foreign policy toward Beijing. Reported plans for the upcoming trip, which first appeared last week in the Financial...
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
RELATED PEOPLE
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
americanmilitarynews.com
USS Ronald Reagan strike group monitoring China’s military exercises off Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. is keeping a close watch on China’s military drills around Taiwan and may take further action, with the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group remaining on station to monitor the situation, the U.S. National Security Spokesman John Kirby said late Thursday.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT
July 23 (Reuters) - China has issued stark private warnings to the Biden administration about a possible trip to Taiwan in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
White House warns China's response to a possible Pelosi trip to Taiwan could range from military exercises to firing missiles in the Strait
John Kirby told reporters that China has no grounds to use Pelosi's visit as "pretext" for conflict or increased military activity near Taiwan.
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
BEIJING (AP) — China said Monday it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade. The announcement further increases uncertainty in the crisis that developed last week...
North Korea denounces U.S. 'interference' over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticised what it called U.S. "imprudent interference" in China's internal affairs over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the official KCNA said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A look at the ramifications of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her visit to Taiwan Wednesday, as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate. Keith Krach, former under secretary of state, joined Robert Costa to examine Pelosi's trip and what it could mean moving forward.
CNBC
Biden authorizes largest yet weapons package for Ukraine, bringing U.S. commitment to $9.8 billion
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced a $1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine on Monday, the largest weapons installment yet since Russia's full-scale invasion began in late February. The upcoming military aid package, the 18th such tranche, brings U.S. commitment to about $9.8 billion and includes munitions for...
China, Taiwan Ships Play 'Cat And Mouse' Near Sea Border As Beijing's Military Drills Near End: Report
Amid mounting tensions between Taiwan and China, about 10 warships from each country were sailing close to the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides. What Happened: Ahead of the scheduled end of four days of China’s largest military exercise near the Taiwan Strait, Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday, according to Reuters, which cited a person with knowledge of the matter.
Blinken: China military drills are 'significant escalation'
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan, including missiles fired into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, represent a “significant escalation” and that he has urged Beijing to back down. China launched the drills following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory. Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia, however, that Pelosi’s visit was peaceful and did not represent a change in American policy toward Taiwan, accusing China of using it as a “pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.” He said the situation had led to a “vigorous communication” during East Asia Summit meetings in Phnom Penh in which both he and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi took part along with the ASEAN nations, Russia and others.
CNBC
Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
As tensions rise, Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing. Taiwan's armed forces issued an alert, dispatched air...
BBC
China-Taiwan: Beijing conducts new military drills near island
China's military says it is continuing large-scale military drills around Taiwan after its previously announced live fire exercises ended on Sunday. The Chinese army's Eastern Theatre Command said that it would practice anti-submarine attacks and sea raids. The earlier four days of exercises were Beijing's response to US House Speaker...
CNBC
President Biden signs Chips Act into law
President Joe Biden signs the Chips Act into law from the South Lawn. The bipartisan bill aims to boost U.S. competitiveness with China.
Comments / 0