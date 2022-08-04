ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

China stages military drills near Taiwan following Pelosi's visit

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Nancy Pelosi
americanmilitarynews.com

USS Ronald Reagan strike group monitoring China’s military exercises off Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. is keeping a close watch on China’s military drills around Taiwan and may take further action, with the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group remaining on station to monitor the situation, the U.S. National Security Spokesman John Kirby said late Thursday.
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
The Associated Press

China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China said Monday it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade. The announcement further increases uncertainty in the crisis that developed last week...
China
Benzinga

China, Taiwan Ships Play 'Cat And Mouse' Near Sea Border As Beijing's Military Drills Near End: Report

Amid mounting tensions between Taiwan and China, about 10 warships from each country were sailing close to the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides. What Happened: Ahead of the scheduled end of four days of China’s largest military exercise near the Taiwan Strait, Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday, according to Reuters, which cited a person with knowledge of the matter.
The Associated Press

Blinken: China military drills are 'significant escalation'

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan, including missiles fired into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, represent a “significant escalation” and that he has urged Beijing to back down. China launched the drills following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan that infuriated Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own territory. Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia, however, that Pelosi’s visit was peaceful and did not represent a change in American policy toward Taiwan, accusing China of using it as a “pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.” He said the situation had led to a “vigorous communication” during East Asia Summit meetings in Phnom Penh in which both he and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi took part along with the ASEAN nations, Russia and others.
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
BBC

China-Taiwan: Beijing conducts new military drills near island

China's military says it is continuing large-scale military drills around Taiwan after its previously announced live fire exercises ended on Sunday. The Chinese army's Eastern Theatre Command said that it would practice anti-submarine attacks and sea raids. The earlier four days of exercises were Beijing's response to US House Speaker...
