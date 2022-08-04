Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg: We want to see continued declines in gas prices

Read on www.cnbc.com
Jim Cramer says these 7 Covid-era winning stocks have staying power
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of stocks that saw huge gains during the height of the Covid pandemic and continue to perform well. "Wall Street wrote off all the Covid winners, but a handful of these companies have proven to be real staying power giants. and I think it's absolutely worth sticking with their stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Gold rises as dollar, yields pull back
Gold broke higher on Monday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated, with focus on U.S. inflation numbers this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,783.31 per ounce by 9:58 a.m. ET, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold...
Big bank battle royale, which is the financial favorite
Goldman is outperforming other banks, particularly JPMorgan. With CNBC's Brian Sullivan and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
President Biden signs Chips Act into law
President Joe Biden signs the Chips Act into law from the South Lawn. The bipartisan bill aims to boost U.S. competitiveness with China.
'Absolutely not': Don't chase the rally in stocks and bonds right now, investment manager says
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Switzerland's Prime Partner, said it was difficult to make even short-term calls on the global economy given recent events. "The two elements that can support a further rally ... are not clearly there," he said. Rather than chasing rallies, investors should look to the...
