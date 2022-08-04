Clouds Build Into the Region with Afternoon Showers and Storms

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We had some heavy rain move through the area overnight. In far eastern portions of the county, they picked up just over an inch of rain since midnight in Presque Isle. In western portions of the county, they picked up around a half inch in some places. That is because the bulk of the rain came through that area before midnight. We do need the rain in some places, but this was too much to receive all at once. That is why the national weather service had placed us in a flood watch overnight. All of this was courtesy of a low pressure system that stretched all the way across the country into the Midwest. We will have some more chances for rain today, but they will be isolated and won’t really add to our rainfall totals. Any shower that moves through will be short lived. Into the overnight hours, we will be left with some clouds blanketing the region. High pressure is in place to our south and that will allow us to see the sun in the near future.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO