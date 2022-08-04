Clouds Build Into the Region with Afternoon Showers and Storms

Read on www.wagmtv.com
Isolated Showers Today Lead to Overcast Skies Through the Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We had some heavy rain move through the area overnight. In far eastern portions of the county, they picked up just over an inch of rain since midnight in Presque Isle. In western portions of the county, they picked up around a half inch in some places. That is because the bulk of the rain came through that area before midnight. We do need the rain in some places, but this was too much to receive all at once. That is why the national weather service had placed us in a flood watch overnight. All of this was courtesy of a low pressure system that stretched all the way across the country into the Midwest. We will have some more chances for rain today, but they will be isolated and won’t really add to our rainfall totals. Any shower that moves through will be short lived. Into the overnight hours, we will be left with some clouds blanketing the region. High pressure is in place to our south and that will allow us to see the sun in the near future.
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine
The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists
There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Rabies Vaccines Dropped Over Northeastern Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The annual raccoon rabies vaccination program has begun. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services will begin its annual rabies vaccination program, in cooperation with the Maine CDC. They will distribute approximately 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from August 6 through August 10.
“We know that no one likes to hear that their electricity bill is increasing...”
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced Thursday they would be seeking a 28% increase of their distribution rate on electricity bills for the Summer of 2023. Both the Office of the Public Advocate, as well as Governor Janet Mills expressed doubt in Versant’s need for a rate increase, with Governor Mills calling on Versant to abandon the rate increase all together. WAGM reached out to Versant Power for comment regarding the lack of support for their proposed rate increase, Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant Power had this to say:
Joe Lachance Receives 2022 SCMA Legacy Award
Madawaska, Maine (WAGM) - A Madawaska Man has received an award from the Southern California Motorcycle Association, Newssource 8′s Jonathon Eigenmann has more on the story. Joe Lachance, the President, and Founder of the Madawaska Four Corners Park received the 2022 Southern California Motorcycle Association Legacy award. Lachance was honored by the SCMA for his contribution to the motorcycle lifestyle along with creating a motorcycle tourist destination in Madawaska. This is the 12th year the SCMA is giving out the award. The Awards board came to Madawaska to present this award to him. When talking about the award, Lachance says he loves the simple things when it comes to motorcycling.
