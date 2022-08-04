Read on romesentinel.com
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
Utica man charged for robbery & possession of sawed-off shotgun
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police are reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons possession after an incident that took place on August 5th. Around 2:30 pm on Friday, multiple calls were received by the Oneida County 911 center that a...
Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation
Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
Central NY couple arrested after emaciated dogs full of porcupine quills found at home
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
Sawed Off Shotgun, Cash Seized After Alleged Robbery, Shots Fired in Utica
A Utica man is under arrest following two alleged events that took place on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement agencies were notified about a suspect for whom they should be looking after the Oneida County 911 center received several calls that a man was "firing a shotgun in Proctor Park" at approximately 2:30pm on August 5, 2022.
Syracuse Police Deal With Several Robberies And Stabbings By A Trio Of Men
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police investigating several robberies and stabbings early Monday morning. A little before 1this morning Police found a 24 year old man who said he was attacked on Butternut Street by three men, and during the fight was stabbed in the stomach. About an hour and half...
Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
3 charged after burglary in Norwich
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office responded to a trespass in progress report and found Aaron Gabriel, 41, Jennifer Pollock, 37, and Tami Gray, 33 on the property.
New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor
A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
