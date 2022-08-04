Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO