ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Mills, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say

Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
CANASTOTA, NY
Mix 103.9

Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility

A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Mills, NY
Crime & Safety
New Hartford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New Hartford, NY
City
New York Mills, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
ONEIDA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man charged for robbery & possession of sawed-off shotgun

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police are reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons possession after an incident that took place on August 5th. Around 2:30 pm on Friday, multiple calls were received by the Oneida County 911 center that a...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Davenport man arrested in homicide investigation

Davenport, N.Y. -- State Police in Delaware County have charged a Davenport man in connection to the death of a female. Justin Valk of Davenport is charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The Delaware D.A. could not tell NEWSChannel 2 the relationship between the suspect and the victim or...
DAVENPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Traffic Violations
cnyhomepage.com

Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
UTICA, NY
nyspnews.com

Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges

On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
PARISH, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cnycentral.com

Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford man arrested for weapon & drug possession

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd. Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department...
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy