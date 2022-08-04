These are all the strikes at European airports you need to watch out for this summer

London’s skyline could be getting a new addition as pictures have revealed plans to build a brand new skyscraper in the City of London. The proposed 285m-tall tower at 55 Bishopsgate will be competing for attention among London’s 34 other skyscrapers (buildings over 150m tall). If built, it will be one of the tallest buildings in the UK, coming close to the UK’s current highest tower, the Shard, which stands at 310m tall.

