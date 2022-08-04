These are all the strikes at European airports you need to watch out for this summer

Read on www.timeout.com
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
A new 60-storey skyscraper has been proposed for London
London’s skyline could be getting a new addition as pictures have revealed plans to build a brand new skyscraper in the City of London. The proposed 285m-tall tower at 55 Bishopsgate will be competing for attention among London’s 34 other skyscrapers (buildings over 150m tall). If built, it will be one of the tallest buildings in the UK, coming close to the UK’s current highest tower, the Shard, which stands at 310m tall.
Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market
Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
These are the hottest seaside destinations in the UK for 2022, according to Airbnb
The UK is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and jaw-dropping holiday destinations. Cornwall? Dorset? Margate? They’re all great, but surely there are other, more unexpected places to go? Airbnb has just announced its top trending destinations for 2022 and one surprising Yorkshire seaside town has taken first place.
How three British workers have really found the four-day working week trial
Wouldn’t it be nice to receive all your pay, all your holiday and all the perks that come with a full-time job – but work one day less per week? That’s what thousands of people in the UK have been doing since June 6, with the world’s largest trial of the four-day working week now well under way.
Victoria is getting three new Costco stores, and the first is landing in Melbourne's west
Just a few months ago, Aussies were collectively laughing at memes about the rising price of lettuce. Well, it seems that the time for laughter has passed, with prices for just about everything soaring to exorbitant levels. If you're feeling the cost of living pinch, there's good news on the horizon: beloved bulk-buy supermarket Costco has just announced plans to open three new stores in Victoria.
12 Tokyo pizzerias are ranked in the 50 Top Pizza Asia Pacific list for 2022
It may be a surprising fact, but some of the world’s best pizzas can be found here in Tokyo. The city is particularly fond of Naples-style pizza with a slew of great pizzerias spinning out authentic Neapolitan pizzas. To prove this point, 12 pizzerias in Tokyo have made it...
Delhi Streets
Delhi Streets is bustling. Most times of the week and most days of the week, the small spot hidden in the lonely end of Melbourne’s CBD (tucked away in between Spencer and Flinders Streets) is full to the brim. Most impressively, it’s been so since it opened nearly a decade ago. Even after a pandemic that shattered so much of our hospitality industry, Delhi Streets remains a well-loved spot that’s weathered the storm.
Pullman Melbourne on Swanston
If you spend much time in the city, the chances are high that you've walked right past this striking five-star hotel without even realising it. It's hiding in plain sight, with its 15-storey facade barely perceptible from street level, a blink-and-you'll-miss-it front entryway on Swanston and a second hidden 'tunnel' entry accessible via the Little Bourke Street laneway. It's all incredibly Melbourne, and that's even before you've stepped inside.
Here we go again: a ten-day ‘super heatwave’ is on the way this week
Still recovering from the last heatwave where the UK saw highs of 40C? Well, there’s another one coming up this week and we have good news and bad news. The good news? Temperatures will be at least five degrees lower than last time. The bad? This week’s heatwave will be longer than July’s, lasting up to ten days.
