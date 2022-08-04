Hochul defends NY bail laws as Adams pushes for ‘dangerousness’ standard

Read on www.syracuse.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
NY replacing ‘inmate’ with ‘incarcerated individual’ in state law
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of New York’s laws are getting a rewrite: the word “inmate” will be swapped with “incarcerated individual” in state legislation after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Monday. The change is designed to “reduce harmful stigma against incarcerated people by correcting outdated terminology used to refer to incarcerated individuals […]
NY Senate candidate: Stand up to Albany’s culture of corruption (Your Letters)
In response to the July 31, 2022, editorial “Gov. Hochul’s Covid response review is not independent enough”:. It’s sad but true: Albany is the corrupt capital of the nation. New Yorkers have seen scandal after scandal rock state government. Not only are these scandals national embarrassments, but they have also had lethal effects.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State
Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams (Your Letters)
I registered Republican to vote Brandon Williams. You should, too. New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister recently ordered any change of party affiliation received by the Board of Elections on or after Aug. 12 shall not be honored until Aug. 30, which means if you are a third-party voter, you have an opportunity to help shake up Washington and the broken two-party system by nominating a political outsider to be on the ticket this November.
Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
Atlanta — Rudy Giuliani will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said. A judge last month had ordered Giuliani, a...
These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff
New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
wutv29.com
D-A Soares joins NYC Mayor in call for special session to address crime
New York State (WRGB) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares held a news conference Friday formally asking Governor Kathy Hochul to call the legislature back to Albany for a special legislative session. He says lawmakers can't wait until January to revisit the laws which he says are causing teens and adults to get away with crimes.
Cuomo reacts to FBI’s Trump search, demands DOJ explain Mar-a-Lago ‘raid’
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice explain the FBI “raid” at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. “DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter Tuesday.
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done
On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.
Smoking at the New York State Fair: New restrictions are in the wind this year
One year after marijuana legalization changed the scenario for smoking at the New York State Fair, the rules are going to change again for the 2022 event. For the first time, smoking will be allowed only in six designated outdoor locations on the fairgrounds. That includes both tobacco and marijuana, and all forms of smoking, including vaping.
mynbc5.com
New York faces $7.6 billion deficit following COVID-19 unemployment payouts
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — During the pandemic, New York State borrowed money from the unemployment insurance trust fund. Now, the state owes $7.6 billion back. Portions of the surcharge are being billed to employers in the state, regardless of whether or not they laid anyone off during the pandemic. "It...
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there...
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
WNYT
New York State facing teacher shortage
As millions of students prepare to get back in the classroom, schools across the country are facing a teacher shortage. It’s causing school districts and law makers to find ways to combat the problem that’s been a growing problem for years now. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports. New...
