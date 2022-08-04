Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises reported a loss for its second quarter, with executives also saying the Akron-based global energy services company and manufacturer is well positioned for future growth. B&W reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents per share, on revenue of $221 million for the quarter ending June 30. That compares to a profit of $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, on revenue of $202.9 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the...

