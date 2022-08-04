ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say

Romesentinel.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say

Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
CANASTOTA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man charged in Groton Ave. burglary

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An investigation leads to a burglary arrest in Cortland. Cortland Police Officers arrested Nicholas Downing on Friday. He allegedly broke into an apartment on Groton Ave. on July 22nd and stole items. Police say some of these items were found in Downing’s possession. He is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
informnny.com

Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she...
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Trespassing#Drug Paraphernalia#Camillus#Lincoln#Oxford#Cazenovia
WNBF News Radio 1290

Three Arrested for Trespass and Stolen Car in Chenango County

Chenango County Sheriff’s officials say a man and two women are being charged following reports of trespass and a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norwich last week. 41-year-old Aaron Gabriel, who is said to be homeless, 33-year-old Tami Lyn Gray of the Town of Norwich and 37-year-old Jennifer May Pollock of the City of Norwich were arrested August 4 and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man charged for robbery & possession of sawed-off shotgun

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police are reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons possession after an incident that took place on August 5th. Around 2:30 pm on Friday, multiple calls were received by the Oneida County 911 center that a...
cnycentral.com

Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
NEWPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather

The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
WEEDSPORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Men facing drug charges following traffic stop

Two City of Cortland men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Michael T. Rogers, 54, and Anthony J. Sigler, 29, were the occupants of a vehicle that was part of the traffic stop. According to the report, Rogers and Sigler were found to be in possession of a “substantial amount of heroin and methamphetamine” in the vehicle, which were packaged for sale.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges

On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
The Ithaca Voice

Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Syracuse.com

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
SOLVAY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy