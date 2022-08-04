ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#GoodNews: Missing Dog Found Five Years Later

In January of 2018, someone took the Malstrom family’s two-year-old German shepherd, Sheba, from their front yard in rural Baytown, Texas. The family searched for days, but where Sheba ended up was unknown until recently when they received a text saying she’d been found in Borger, Texas, more than 600 miles away.
