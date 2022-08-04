ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘No safety net’: People struggle to put food on table in Rishi Sunak’s constituency

By Josh Halliday North of England corespondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iul5g_0h4Xt6Jy00

Three miles from Rishi Sunak’s £1.5m manor house in the Yorkshire hamlet of Kirby Sigston, the telephone rings at the local food bank. It is a mother of four teenagers, aged 13 to 18. Little more than a week into the school holidays, they have run out of food.

Alison Grainger, the coordinator of Hambleton Foodshare, arranges for the family to be sent a parcel containing three meals for three days. The food bank is open only for emergencies on weekends, so the supplies will have to stretch to at least five days.

It feels, says Grainger, as if the charity is only “putting a plaster on a massive wound”.

“There’s nothing. There’s no safety net,” she said. “People just drop through the wee holes and everything seems to be difficult for people to navigate.”

In one of the most affluent parts of the region, in a constituency represented by the man campaigning to be prime minister – often described as the wealthiest MP in parliament – a growing number of people are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

Related: How the cost of living crisis is hammering UK households – in charts

Hambleton Foodshare issued 397 parcels in May – its busiest ever month and nearly double the number of May last year. It gave out more emergency supplies in April, May and June this year – 1,055 – than it did in its whole first year of operation in 2012. More than half of the 1,970 food parcels distributed in the first six months of this year have been for children.

Sunak, who has represented the constituency of Richmond, in North Yorkshire, since 2015, became the first frontline politician to make the Sunday Times rich list this year , with an estimated fortune of £730m with his wife, Akshata Murty.

The couple bought a Grade II-listed manor house for £1.5m in Kirby Sigston the year he was elected. Last year, they were granted planning permission for a big leisure area to be built in the garden, complete with a 20-metre swimming pool, a tennis court and a gym.

The Sunaks’ property is surrounded by hundreds of acres of rolling fields and farmland in one of the most highly sought-after places to live. House prices in Richmondshire rose by 29% to an average of just over £250,000 last year, the largest increase in Britain. Its unemployment rate is less than half the national average.

Beyond Northallerton’s well-heeled high street, however, many people in work are increasingly reliant on charity. “Before the pandemic, the reason people often came was because of [welfare] sanctions,” said Michael Webster, the chair of trustees of Hambleton Foodshare. “That’s very small now. Now it’s just people who haven’t got enough money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhFV6_0h4Xt6Jy00
Rishi Sunak’s constituency home at Kirby Sigston. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Observer

A growing number of people say they are turning off their freezer or cooker to save on electricity, Grainger said. More people are relying on food parcels to be delivered to them because they cannot afford the bus fare or fuel to drive.

Sunak’s decision to take £20 a week off universal credit payments last October was “so disappointing because it was just giving people maybe a bit of dignity to be able to afford the odd thing”, said Grainger.

But it goes beyond the former chancellor, to an “uncaring” welfare system and a political class who “don’t understand the reality of what it’s actually like. Even we don’t understand it, but we can see the immediacy of it.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Cost of living crisis: four things the government could do to help

The cost of living crisis hitting millions of households is about to get a whole lot worse. Gas is the bedrock of power generation in the UK, supplying millions of homes directly and accounting for about 45% of electricity supply. It has rocketed in price, up 400% in the past year and 1,000% since 2019, according to the ICE futures market.
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Tell us: are you taking part in the Don’t Pay UK campaign?

More than 9o,000 people in the UK have pledged to not pay their energy bills when the regulator raises the energy price cap on 1 October. The Don’t Pay UK campaign, which says it will only act if one million people join, is gathering steam as analysts forecast that the average household bill will climb beyond £3,300 a year. It is then expected to soar over £4,200 from January.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
The Guardian

What’s behind the FBI swoop on Donald Trump’s Florida home?

It’s remarkable that it didn’t leak. A story of this magnitude – the FBI raiding the compound of a former president, executing a search warrant in connection with a criminal investigation – is the kind of story that every well-connected reporter in Washington would usually have heard about. But the major papers seemed surprised on Monday night, scrambling to catch up as the story unfolded. In the end, the person who broke the news was Donald Trump himself, posting on his own somewhat anaemic Maga blogging platform, Truth Social. “After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

395K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy