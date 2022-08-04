Boston Celtics: Grant Williams Reveals What Teammates’ Rookie Cards He’d Invest in if He Had to Spend $500

Grant Williams had a new teammate this weekend — eBay. The Boston Celtics forward teamed up with the auction site for a live shopping stream from the 42nd National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The sports collectibles market is a multi-million dollar category on eBay that’s seen significant growth over the last few years. Williams himself is a collector. We asked him if he had $500 to spend at The National on the rookie cards of one Celtics player, who would he invest in?

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams says he’s trying to increase the value of his rookie cards

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics warms up prior to Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on June 16, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. | Elsa/Getty Images.

Williams had the game of his life on probably the biggest stage of his life when the Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He led the Celtics with 27 points and made seven three-pointers. Right after that game, I went right to eBay and scooped up an Optic Pink Prizm rookie card of his for $4.

On Wednesday, we had a little fun talking sports cards with the third-year player out of Tennessee. I asked him if that four-dollar purchase was a steal or if I got screwed.

“That’s a steal,” Williams said during a Zoom call with Sportscasting. “Because I feel most of those cards are going for 12 right now.”

At the end of the interview, I told him his goal should be to get that card to $20 by Christmas.

“That’s a goal,” he said. “I’m trying to get you as much as I can. I’m gonna do $100 if I can.”

Williams said he’d go heavy on Sam Hauser rookie cards

So we gave Williams an imaginary $500 credit to the National and told him to spend it on the rookie cards of a teammate. Would he spend it all on maybe one Jayson Tatum rookie card?

“No, I wouldn’t be able to afford a Tatum card, depending on the value of it,” he said. “It would probably be either Sam Hauser… I could probably get 50 cards, right, for like two dollars or like a dollar apiece. Those I feel like one day are going to be unreal just because of the type of shooter he is and how hard he works. I have a feeling about it.

“Then, I’d bet on myself a little bit. Last but not least, I’d probably go back and see if I could pull a (Jaylen Brown) or (Jayson Tatum) card or see if I could bargain or sweet talk a deal.”

There you have it, Celtics fans and card collectors. Take a shot with Hauser. The man can certainly shoot. If he can find his way onto the court, he might be the wise investment choice.

Then again, you have Williams. We know he’s pushing for his rookies to hit the $100 mark.

