Brittney Griner's lawyers ask Russian court to acquit her
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The defence team of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner asked a Russian court to acquit her of drug charges on Thursday that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
A Russian prosecutor requested earlier on Thursday that Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in jail after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.
Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 9