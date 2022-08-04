ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner's lawyers ask Russian court to acquit her

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZC0M_0h4XsqMa00

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The defence team of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner asked a Russian court to acquit her of drug charges on Thursday that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

A Russian prosecutor requested earlier on Thursday that Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in jail after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

American born & bred
5d ago

She needs to face the consequences of her actions, we have a service man in jail overseas for the same thing but they aren't doing anything to get him home. He fought for our country, she doesn't even like our country. She didn't even stand for the national anthem, fair is fair she did the crime she needs to do the time she knew what she was doing and she still did it .

Reply
7
Martin Z.
5d ago

If Brandon tries to make a deal with Russia in order to release her, I wonder if he'll do the same for those countless of people sitting in prisons right now for the same thing!!! What about the domestic prisoners held in prisons all around the country for canibus possession, do they get released as well???

Reply(1)
4
Ray Young
5d ago

time to do that 9 1/2 years .. just like the rest of the world do the crime do the time ..

Reply
6
