Choice Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $106.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.43 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $368 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.3 million.

