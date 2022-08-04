Insmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) _ Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.6 million in its second quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.3 million.

