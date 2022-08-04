ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insmed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) _ Insmed Inc. (INSM) on Thursday reported a loss of $95.6 million in its second quarter.

The Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 89 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INSM

