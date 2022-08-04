ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

Comments / 3

Gloria Carter
5d ago

It articles like this that keep everyone divided. What does it matter if they were Jewish, Muslim, Christian or whatever?

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Friends and family recall Potomac sisters who died in Long Island house fire

Lindsay Wiener wasn’t particularly athletically inclined, but she and her friend Sammy London decided at the last minute to join the junior varsity basketball team during their sophomore year at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. The coaches questioned their intentions, according to London, but ultimately allowed the pair to join....
BETHESDA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
Potomac, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Potomac, MD
City
Friendship, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WTOP

Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service

Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
POTOMAC, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Suffolk County Police#The Hamptons#House Fire
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning. Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead […]
FREDERICK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire

The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
POTOMAC, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home

Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
POTOMAC, MD
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation

Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy