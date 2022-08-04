Read on www.jewishpress.com
Gloria Carter
5d ago
It articles like this that keep everyone divided. What does it matter if they were Jewish, Muslim, Christian or whatever?
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Friends and family recall Potomac sisters who died in Long Island house fire
Lindsay Wiener wasn’t particularly athletically inclined, but she and her friend Sammy London decided at the last minute to join the junior varsity basketball team during their sophomore year at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. The coaches questioned their intentions, according to London, but ultimately allowed the pair to join....
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
Maryland Police Dispatcher Celebrated For Helping Mother Reunite With Missing, Hospitalized Son
Howard County is celebrating an emergency dispatcher who went "the extra mile and beyond" to help ensure a man's safety after he had trouble breathing following a race, authorities say. On Saturday, July 23, Trish Geiman took a call from a Delaware woman who had grown worried after her son...
WJLA
Funeral service for daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader held Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The funeral service for the daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader, Lewis Wiener is taking place on Monday at the Washington Hebrew Congregation located on 3935 Macomb Street Northwest, according to the synagogue's website. The service is being held via live stream. Click here for more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service
Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
foxbaltimore.com
Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
fox5dc.com
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Home deck collapse leaves a dozen people hospitalized in Glen Burnie
A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie. It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.
Twelve Treated For Injuries After Maryland Deck Collapse: Officials
At least 12 people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after the deck on the home in the 299 block of Roesler Avenue collapsed around 11:51 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police.Thirty-fi…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning. Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Funeral scheduled for Potomac sisters killed in Long Island house fire
The funeral service will be held Monday for two Potomac sisters killed in a house fire at a vacation home in the Hamptons this week, according to their congregation. Police say Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were asleep on the second story of a rental home in Long Island when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. First responders found them in the home and they were transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
fox5dc.com
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
NBC Washington
Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students
As a new school year draws near, lawmakers are pleading with drivers to slow down, and some jurisdictions are going as far as putting up new signage and enforcement to make sure the roads are more safe. Just a few months ago, two Oakton High School students were killed because...
Missing swimmer's body found near Lake Montclair's Dolphin Beach
MONTCLAIR, Va. — Authorities have found a body of a swimmer Saturday evening, according to Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). At around 4:45 p.m., Saturday, August 6, officers responded to the area where they received reports of a 35-year-old man went underwater. Police say the man jumped off...
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation
Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
Comments / 3