ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Uniti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, said it had funds from operations of $114.9 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $56.4 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, posted revenue of $284 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.8 million.

Uniti expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.70 to $1.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNIT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNIT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

MetOx Technologies Announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- MetOx Technologies, Inc., a Houston-based manufacturer of high temperature superconducting (HTS) wire, announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as its new CEO, adding to its world-class team of business leaders developing technology for advanced energy transition solutions. Bud brings decades of experience scaling businesses in clean energy and grid technologies, and a track record for innovative leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006018/en/ Arthur (Bud) Vos, CEO, MetOx Technologies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

FedEx Freight Announces Door Count Increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., earlier this summer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005793/en/ FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., that brought its door count to almost 26,000. (Photo: Business Wire)
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy