Uniti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, said it had funds from operations of $114.9 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $56.4 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, posted revenue of $284 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276.8 million.

Uniti expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.70 to $1.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion.

