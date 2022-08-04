Global Ship Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (AP) _ Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.9 million.

The Majuro, Marshall Islands-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.85 per share.

The containership owner posted revenue of $154.5 million in the period.

