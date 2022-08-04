Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO