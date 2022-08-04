Read on www.fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Anne Arundel County appoints Executive Director of state-mandated Police Accountability Board
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board. Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.
Baltimore Co. addresses safety concerns along major thoroughfare
After two years of working to make their neighborhood safer, Baltimore County has solved several concerns for people who live or travel along Pot Spring Road.
Frederick Health updates security measures
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County School Board to vote on student discipline policy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Last school year saw controversy, people being removed from board meetings, threatened lawsuits and an investigation into the student discipline policies and procedures for Loudoun County Public Schools. Now, they're working on changing that. A new student discipline policy is set to be...
fox5dc.com
Frederick County to decertify results from 2022 primary election, rescan all ballots
FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - The Frederick County Board of Elections will decertify the results from the 2022 primary election and reconvene to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots. While preparing for the recount for the Democratic nomination for County Council District 3, the Frederick County Board of...
bethesdamagazine.com
Here’s where candidates stand after final tally of primary election results
With the tally of primary election votes completed, here’s where local, state and congressional candidates stand in the vote count as of Monday. The county Board of Elections expects to certify the results Friday. County executive. Incumbent Marc Elrich has declared victory after receiving 42 more votes than challenger...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
fox5dc.com
Revamping active shooter training in the District
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
fox5dc.com
Flash flooding cleanup continues in Prince George's County
Monday night's flash flooding and heavy rains severely impacted parts of Prince George's County and the cleanup is continuing Tuesday morning. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the latest.
Wbaltv.com
Sinai Hospital plans to build new 125,000-square-foot outpatient cancer center
Sinai Hospital is planning to build a new 125,000-square-foot cancer center to provide more treatment options to patients. Sinai is building the new facility to consolidate its outpatient cancer resources into one building at its northwest Baltimore campus. The Sinai Hospital Cancer Center, designed by Wilmot Sanz, of Rockville, is expected to be completed by 2025.
americanmilitarynews.com
Washington towing company to compensate service members after illegally selling vehicles
A Clark County Superior Court judge will order a Washougal towing company to compensate three active-duty service members for illegally selling their vehicles at auction, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday. Ferguson contends Chuck’s Towing committed an unfair business practice and violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by failing to...
mocoshow.com
Marc Elrich Declares Victory in Democratic Primary
Marc Elrich has declared victory in the Democratic Primary after an update earlier on Saturday night showed that Marc Elrich (55,469, 39.20%) had a 42 vote lead over David Blair (55,427, 39.17%) with all mail-in ballots and all but 37 of the 7,000 + provisional ballots tabulated. He released the following statement via social media:
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
mocoshow.com
First “Manna Choice Market at the Grove” to Take Place This Week
Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
