Montgomery County, MD

fox5dc.com

Anne Arundel County appoints Executive Director of state-mandated Police Accountability Board

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Anne Arundel County has announced the appointment of its first Executive Director of the state-mandated Police Accountability Board. Jannsen Evelyn is a government administration professional and licensed Maryland attorney with a decade of experience in local and state government roles. Most recently, Evelyn worked as Of Counsel at Baker Donelson.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Frederick Health updates security measures

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Loudoun County School Board to vote on student discipline policy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Last school year saw controversy, people being removed from board meetings, threatened lawsuits and an investigation into the student discipline policies and procedures for Loudoun County Public Schools. Now, they're working on changing that. A new student discipline policy is set to be...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
#Abortion Issues
fox5dc.com

Revamping active shooter training in the District

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Sinai Hospital plans to build new 125,000-square-foot outpatient cancer center

Sinai Hospital is planning to build a new 125,000-square-foot cancer center to provide more treatment options to patients. Sinai is building the new facility to consolidate its outpatient cancer resources into one building at its northwest Baltimore campus. The Sinai Hospital Cancer Center, designed by Wilmot Sanz, of Rockville, is expected to be completed by 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
americanmilitarynews.com

Washington towing company to compensate service members after illegally selling vehicles

A Clark County Superior Court judge will order a Washougal towing company to compensate three active-duty service members for illegally selling their vehicles at auction, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday. Ferguson contends Chuck’s Towing committed an unfair business practice and violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by failing to...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Marc Elrich Declares Victory in Democratic Primary

Marc Elrich has declared victory in the Democratic Primary after an update earlier on Saturday night showed that Marc Elrich (55,469, 39.20%) had a 42 vote lead over David Blair (55,427, 39.17%) with all mail-in ballots and all but 37 of the 7,000 + provisional ballots tabulated. He released the following statement via social media:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

First “Manna Choice Market at the Grove” to Take Place This Week

Universities at Shady Grove (USG) announced a partnership with Manna Food Center to offer “Manna Choice Market at the Grove.” Launched in 2022, this program will bring a market-style distribution of food right on campus starting in August 2022. On the second Wednesday of every month, students and their families will be able to access the market to select fresh produce and other perishable and nonperishable healthy foods. It will be located at 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, Maryland 20850.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

