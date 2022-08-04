Thermon Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $95.4 million in the period.

Thermon Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $405 million.

