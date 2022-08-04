ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrigal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) _ Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.7 million in its second quarter.

The West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.14 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.76 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDGL

