Financial Reports

Physicians Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Milwaukee, said it had funds from operations of $63.7 million, or 27 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 27 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $16.9 million, or 7 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOC

The Associated Press

PAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005354/en/ The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

DMS and Seekr Announce New Strategic Partnership

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- , an internet technology and content evaluation company, and Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of digital performance advertising solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement to support Seekr’s media strategy, revenue and advertising operations across its global search advertising platform and vertical content sponsorships. The alliance will accelerate the build-out and monetization of new Seekr verticals in concert with expanding its global audience and reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006010/en/ Seekr prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI and machine learning, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they are free of bias or manipulation. Seekr plans to increase consumer engagement across its platforms and scale audience engagement by leveraging the power of the award-winning DMS toolset, inclusive of the DMS first-party data, expansive media reach and proprietary technologies. Global omnichannel audience engagement campaigns are currently underway with a monetization strategy set to begin in early Q4.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Stocks on Wall Street extended their recent run of losses Tuesday as investors reviewed disappointing earnings reports and looked ahead to the release of an inflation snapshot closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, marking its fourth consecutive drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq slid 1.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave up ground, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.5% lower. Technology companies and retailers were the biggest drags on the market, outweighing gains in energy, financials and elsewhere. Bond yields rose broadly.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

