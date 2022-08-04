ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Myriad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $179.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.1 million.

Myriad expects full-year results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of $1 per share, with revenue in the range of $670 million to $700 million.

