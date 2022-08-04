Laureate Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $43.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $385.4 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR