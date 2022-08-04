ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5dc.com

Revamping active shooter training in the District

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Loudoun Co. investigates fires set along residential road in South Riding

Authorities in Loudon County, Virginia, are investigating multiple fires that were set overnight Friday in a residential area of South Riding. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fires were discovered around 6 a.m. Saturday morning along the road, in a residential area near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
