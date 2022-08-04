Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Read on www.fox5dc.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Funeral for Potomac sisters held at Washington Hebrew Congregation
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation held funeral services for two sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y. The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, took place the morning of Aug. 8. The sisters were vacationing with their parents and […]
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sisters Who Died in New York Fire Will Be Remembered at Monday Service
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family. Funeral services for the sisters have been set by the Washington Hebrew Congregation, and can be seen below:
fox5dc.com
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
fox5dc.com
Revamping active shooter training in the District
WASHINGTON - D.C.’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMA) is teaming up with the District’s police and fire departments as they work to revamp the city’s active shooter training. What does that look like? How is this training different from years past?. HSEMA Director Christopher...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. investigates fires set along residential road in South Riding
Authorities in Loudon County, Virginia, are investigating multiple fires that were set overnight Friday in a residential area of South Riding. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fires were discovered around 6 a.m. Saturday morning along the road, in a residential area near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway.
Bay Net
MISSING PERSON: Shawn Paavola, Age 31; Last Seen In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Please be on the lookout for Shawn Paavola, 31 year old male that was last seen on July 7, 2022 in Charlotte Hall, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Shawn is known to have a beard and has wavy, strawberry blond hair. He’s 6’3″ and weighs...
Man dies in suspected drowning accident, Prince William County Police investigating
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.
Missing swimmer's body found near Lake Montclair's Dolphin Beach
MONTCLAIR, Va. — Authorities have found a body of a swimmer Saturday evening, according to Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). At around 4:45 p.m., Saturday, August 6, officers responded to the area where they received reports of a 35-year-old man went underwater. Police say the man jumped off...
NBC Washington
Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students
As a new school year draws near, lawmakers are pleading with drivers to slow down, and some jurisdictions are going as far as putting up new signage and enforcement to make sure the roads are more safe. Just a few months ago, two Oakton High School students were killed because...
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says
The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.Read it at FOX
fox5dc.com
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
fox5dc.com
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
Family holds vigil remembering Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan who was fatally shot by retired DC lieutenant
BELTSVILLE, Md. — Maurica Manyan's friends and family members gathered around a makeshift altar on a basketball court at Beltsville North Park just three days after the 25-year-old library police officer was killed following a training at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Attendees were asked to bring white...
fox5dc.com
Light fixture shattering causes gun scare at Tysons Corner Mall, police say
TYSONS, Va. - Police say a broken light fixture shattering caused a scare at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons, Virginia Sunday afternoon. According to Fairfax County Police, officers received a call at 2:49 p.m. Sunday reporting gunshots fired inside Tysons Corner Center, located at 1961 Chain Bridge Road. After arriving...
wfmd.com
Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing In Hagerstown
Officers responded to an initial call for a fight between a father and son. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Hagerstown Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that began as a fight between a father and son. On Saturday evening around 8 PM officers responded to the area of 121 E....
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation
Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
popville.com
9:40pm Last Night in Adams Morgan – Looks Like Arrest Made – Miracle Nobody was Killed
Thanks to all who reported last night: “18th Street, Adams Morgan 10-ish. No idea the details but everyone was standing around trying to figure it out”. “About 940 at 18th and California. How does that happen? Saw presumed driver said he drank too much and put him in handcuffs.”
