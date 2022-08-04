MGP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) _ MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.3 million.

The Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $195 million in the period.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.41 to $4.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $745 million to $765 million.

