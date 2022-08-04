ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingles: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $67.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.57.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMKTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMKTA

