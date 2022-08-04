Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Unreasonably Cold Winter Expected For Illinois, You Read That Right
If you love the cold, and I mean stupid cold temperatures, Illinois' upcoming winter may be for you. Some do enjoy winter but it's usually because of the scenery fresh snowfall creates. It's generally around early August chatter begins about what to expect for the winter and this makes sense. It's about this time of the year when Illinois residents are sick of the heat and humidity.
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois
Agronomist expecting “new level of yield potential” in Illinois. An Illinois agronomist says current crop conditions indicate the state could see record yields this season. Cory Muhlbauer is the R&D Agronomy Lead for Precision Planting based in Tremont. “In general, in Illinois we are sitting pretty good. It’s...
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/8/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 30,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since the Friday before, July 29th. That’s a 15 percent drop in statewide cases over the past week. The CDC reports 59 counties are now in the High Community Level, that’s down from 66 the week before. An additional 34 counties are in the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the prior week. The remaining 9 counties are in the Low Level list. There are nine of our area downstate counties on the High Level list, including Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, and Marion. The remaining five counties are on the Medium Level list, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Wayne, and Edwards. For more on all the numbers and details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website online.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Illinois 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
Illinois Aviation System Plan released, provides blueprint for airport growth
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the Illinois Aviation System Plan, identifying short- and long-term needs and goals of the state’s airports and marking the first comprehensive study of its kind in more than 25 years. To highlight the significance of the plan and the importance of aviation to the state’s overall transportation system and economy, Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed August as Aviation Appreciation Month in Illinois.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other professionals ahead of the school year
As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye with shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.
Lake Michigan will be dangerous for swimming on Monday and Tuesday, National Weather Service says
CHICAGO - It will be dangerous to swim in Lake Michigan in Chicago and Northwest Indiana starting on Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop on Monday, and will persist through early Tuesday afternoon, the NWS said. Waves will be 3 to 6...
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 15
ILLINOIS — Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun...
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
Storms dominate Chicago area Monday with small flooding risk
CHICAGO - Showers and storms are moving in this morning. Heavy rainfall will be possible with a small localized flooding risk mainly northern tier of counties. Very humid with a few additional t’showers this afternoon favoring our southern viewing area. Highs today will be in the low to mid...
Tuesday kicks off pleasant stretch of Chicago weather
CHICAGO - Quiet weather in store for the next several days. Today will be much less humid under partly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees but cooler near the lake. Tomorrow looks sunny and several degrees warmer but only modestly more humid. Thursday morning it could sprinkle it looks...
