Nova Ltd.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.9 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $141.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.06 to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $137 million to $147 million for the fiscal third quarter.

