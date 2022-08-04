Dun & Bradstreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHORT HILLS, N.J. (AP) _ Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

The Short Hills, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $537.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $543.6 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.17 per share.

