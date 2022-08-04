ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Dun & Bradstreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SHORT HILLS, N.J. (AP) _ Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

The Short Hills, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $537.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $543.6 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.17 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNB

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter. The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Akron Beacon Journal

B&W Enterprises shows quarterly loss, but says its on target to meet yearly goals

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises reported a loss for its second quarter, with executives also saying the Akron-based global energy services company and manufacturer is well positioned for future growth. B&W reported a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents per share, on revenue of $221 million for the quarter ending June 30. That compares to a profit of $1.4 million, or 2 cents per share, on revenue of $202.9 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights#Dnb
The Associated Press

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 12:12 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, to 32,812 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology stocks fell broadly and weighed down the broader market. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell 5.7% after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. That warning hit other chipmakers hard, with Nvidia shedding 5.6%. Norwegian Cruise Line plunged 12.2% after reporting disappointing financial results and giving investors a weak revenue forecast. The weak results weighed down travel-related stocks. Expedia fell 3.2% and American Airlines fell 3.3%.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

PAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005354/en/ The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Wednesday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005970/en/ Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference (Graphic: Terran Orbital Corporation)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

EngageSmart Solution SimplePractice Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- SimplePractice, an EngageSmart ( NYSE: ESMT ) solution and industry-leading platform simplifying the health and wellness experience, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Health, Wellness, and Safety Solution Provider of the Year category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005991/en/ The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy