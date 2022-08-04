ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $27.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $395 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The AZEK Company expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $276 million to $302 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

The AZEK Company expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.01 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have declined 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZEK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZEK

#Linus Stocks#Azek#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#The Azek Company#The Azek Company Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

