The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $27.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $395 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The AZEK Company expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $276 million to $302 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

The AZEK Company expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.01 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion.

The AZEK Company shares have declined 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 44% in the last 12 months.

