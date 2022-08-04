Miami Food Events This Weekend: B3 Brunch, Pastelitos Fest, Taste at the Track

Read on www.miaminewtimes.com
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com
Summer Sizzles At Time Out Market Miami
Disco Punch Brunch, Happy Hour, Natural Wine Flights, The Blakery for the ultimate 6-ounce cookie, and more!. The sizzling summer soirée never ends at Time Out Market Miami, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city all under one roof. With 17 eateries, daily happy hour, weekend Disco Punch Brunch, and resident DJs beat the heat at 1601 Drexel Avenue in South Beach. Time Out Market reveals exciting new activations for guests to enjoy this season.
WSVN-TV
Fun and fillies: Gulfstream Park courts foodies with Taste of the Track event
Fun fact: horse racing is called the sport of kings. Deco’s own royal jester, Alex Miranda, has the deets on an event that will have you running to the races. Gallop, trot and pony on over to Gulfstream Park Saturday afternoon. In addition to their weekend lineup, they’ve got a party going on, and you are invited.
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens hosts 8th Back to School Book Bag Drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being styled for the new school year, thanks to the City of Miami Gardens. City officials hosted their eighth annual Back to School Book Bag Drive at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Sunday afternoon. Children who attended received lots...
Miami New Times
Five Miami Spice Brunch Deals Worth Savoring
Miami Spice is officially upon us, and there's no better time than these next few weeks to get out and sample our city's best restaurants. While there are certainly plenty of deals to keep you busy come lunch and dinner during the week, we couldn't help but ask: What about brunch?
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
Click10.com
The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show. The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
restaurantclicks.com
Miami Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Miami is world-famous for its beaches, but there are plenty of other fun activities in the city, from Zoo Miami to the beautiful Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Everglades National Park borders the city, providing the perfect opportunity to enjoy the beach and a tropical wetland on the same day. All...
cityofhomestead.com
Eats and Beats Food Truck Party
He Eats & Beats Food Truck Party is back and here to stay! After a successful inaugural event in May, the event is making its comeback as a mainstay in Homestead the first Saturday of every month. The event returns Saturday, August 6th, 2022 from 5 pm until 10 pm at the Old City Hall Parking Lot located at 790 N. Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030. This event is made possible by the City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (HCRA) in partnership with Mami Food Trucks Events. It will feature a variety of food trucks ranging from classic comfort foods to gourmet creations. The night will also feature a DJ from 5pm to 8pm and a live musical performance from 8pm to 10pm. This free event will offer attendees the opportunity to try delicious cuisines while enjoying a night out with family and friends.
VIDEO: An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- An inside look at Miami's new cooling trailers added for practices. Miami has completed two practices and resume Monday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?
Florida is a pretty weird state. I mean that in the most complimentary way, of course. I love weird. It is my preference. There is a reason so many people flock to vacation in Florida. There's no other place like it. If you spent a little time poking around on the internet or out in the world, the things you learn might change how you look at Florida forever. And no, that's not dramatic. I'm speaking from experience as a California native who saw day-lightning, a massive stork inside my apartment complex, and children wheely-ing on bikes in traffic on her first day here.
This Is Florida's Most Famous Sandwich
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
Click10.com
August 2022 Community Events Calendar
Now – Sunday, Sep. 11. The four funny “heroes in a half shell” will share life lessons and team-building skills with their crime fighting tactics. Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello invite families to their New York City sewer lair to train together and learn about the Turtles’ comedic, skillful strategies.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Miami Hurricanes Add Cooling Station to Practice Facility
Hurricanes made improvements to their practice facility.
Leaving Miami after a Year.. Some Thoughts
After almost exactly a year of coming down here, I've made the decision to head back to my home base of the DMV area and I wanted to share some thoughts about this town. #1.) It's gorgeous. Despite everything that goes on out here the weather will always make you feel wealthy when it comes to the experience with nature day in and day out. There's just something so beautiful about living with so much sunshine and having the vibrancy of nature be around 24/7.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
Miami Commit Jayden Wayne Looks Back on Decision
2023 EDGE Jayden Wayne details why he committed to Miami and how UM's coaches plan to use him.
