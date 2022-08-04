The ACLU says Border Patrol agents are confiscating Sikh men’s turbans

Read on ktvz.com
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Fact check: Video shows a pro-Trump mob with floor plans inside Capitol building on Jan. 6
We rate false the claim that a video shows members of Antifa inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 dressed as Trump supporters.
Dan Cox says he would use Maryland law enforcement to ‘stand against’ federal government after raid on Trump’s residence
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor rushed to defend former President Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI search for stolen documents at Trump’s residence and vowed to use Maryland state resources to “stand against” the federal government if he’s elected in November. Cox said on social media he would, as governor, use the Maryland State Police and Maryland National Guard “to stand ...
GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate
NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
Jury seated in retrial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
A group of 18 men and women, including six alternates, have been seated to the jury that will decide whether two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are guilty.
