Arrow Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) _ Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $370.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $5.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $5.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.57 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.27 to $5.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.92 billion to $9.52 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have declined 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

