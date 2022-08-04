ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrow Electronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) _ Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $370.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $5.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $5.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.57 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $9.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Arrow Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.27 to $5.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $8.92 billion to $9.52 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Arrow Electronics shares have declined 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARW

The Associated Press

Roblox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $176.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six...
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
The Associated Press

Arcturus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its second quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
The Associated Press

Micron, Novavax fall; Qualys, Nielsen Holdings rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Micron Technology Inc., down $2.30 to $59.15. The chipmaker warned investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $4.75 to $120.76. The publisher of “Grand Theft...
The Associated Press

DMS and Seekr Announce New Strategic Partnership

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- , an internet technology and content evaluation company, and Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of digital performance advertising solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement to support Seekr’s media strategy, revenue and advertising operations across its global search advertising platform and vertical content sponsorships. The alliance will accelerate the build-out and monetization of new Seekr verticals in concert with expanding its global audience and reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006010/en/ Seekr prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI and machine learning, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they are free of bias or manipulation. Seekr plans to increase consumer engagement across its platforms and scale audience engagement by leveraging the power of the award-winning DMS toolset, inclusive of the DMS first-party data, expansive media reach and proprietary technologies. Global omnichannel audience engagement campaigns are currently underway with a monetization strategy set to begin in early Q4.
The Associated Press

MetOx Technologies Announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- MetOx Technologies, Inc., a Houston-based manufacturer of high temperature superconducting (HTS) wire, announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as its new CEO, adding to its world-class team of business leaders developing technology for advanced energy transition solutions. Bud brings decades of experience scaling businesses in clean energy and grid technologies, and a track record for innovative leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006018/en/ Arthur (Bud) Vos, CEO, MetOx Technologies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also slipped Tuesday afternoon. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. Norwegian Cruise Line plunged after reporting disappointing financial results and giving investors a weak revenue forecast. Two reports on prices due later this week could signal to investors whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes this year have brought inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story appears below. Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its fourth consective drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77 points, or 0.2%, to 32,755 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.
The Associated Press

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
