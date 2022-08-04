Chimera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $161.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $195.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $116.9 million.

