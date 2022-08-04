Vital Farms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $199,000.
On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.
The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $82.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VITL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VITL
Comments / 0