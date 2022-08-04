Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

