Great Elm Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

