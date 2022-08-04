ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Elm Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

