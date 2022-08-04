ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its second quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.4 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $155 million to $165 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KPTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KPTI

