Karyopharm Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $49.1 million in its second quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.4 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $155 million to $165 million.

