Stagwell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stagwell Inc. (STGW) on Thursday reported profit of $10.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The marketing communications company posted revenue of $672.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STGW