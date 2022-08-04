Read on thereader.com
The Fugu Plan at Bemis Center
The Fugu Plan is an experimental sound duo consisting of vocalist/composer Yuka and musician Shanir Ezra Blumenkranz to visit the Bemis Center. Their...
Ani DiFranco with The Righteous Babes at The Admiral Theater
Ani DiFranco with The Righteous Babes: Gracie and Rachel, Zoe Boekbinder, and Jocelyn Mackenzie. August 11. 8 p.m. show | $35-$65 The Admiral.
Sweeten Your Day With Some Positive Food News
Megan Schembri McLarney’s sense of hustle is truly off the rails. While the Gravy Train conductor has chugged along for years selling her signature biscuits and gravy at the Aksarben farmer’s market, at pop-ups, and via her personal catering company, loyal patrons were psyched when she landed a spot at All About Bees in Ralston. The small local shop is known for their support of the little guy… the very little guy, in fact.
For Some Latino Omahans, Solving Health Disparities Starts in the Garden
It's 11 o'clock on a sunny June morning in La Vista, Nebraska, and four young women are admiring more than three dozen leafy green vegetables poking out the dirt on the south side of Zoraida Llasaca's home. Llasaca, a woman born in Peru who has called Nebraska home for the past 18 years, smiles beside the pots of growing herbs that line her backyard garden's perimeter. Her hands shift from one plant to another as her elderly mother and 11-year-old daughter, Grace, help her check the garden's progress.
Justice Grant for City of Omaha, and No Omaha City Council: What’s Happening in Your Local Government on Aug. 9
Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city's websites to view the full agendas.
