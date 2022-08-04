Shift4 Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.3 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $506.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $182.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173 million.

