Huge savings on PS5 games in PlayStation’s Summer Sale 2022 — here are the best deals

PlayStation's annual Summer Sale is back for 2022 with the PlayStation Store offering a range of saving on digital games and PlayStation Direct offering equally tempting offers on physical products.

But it's not just official PlayStation storefronts that are offering epic discounts — retailers like Amazon are also getting in on the action and offering a whole load of the best PS5 games for less. Plus, there are also sizeable reductions on several top-quality PS5 accessories .

PS5 restocks have been in greater abundance recently, so if you’ve just joined the PS5 owners club then now is the ideal time to get everything you need to fully kit out your console. One of our favorite deals right now sees must-play exclusives Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 receive their first ever discounts , dropping these incredible games down to their lowest ever prices.

The PlayStation Summer Sale isn’t just for PS5 players, either: a slew of PS4 games have also been reduced, so whatever PlayStation hardware you’re playing on there is sure to be a deal for you. Below, you’ll find our top picks of the best PlayStation Summer Sale deals that are available to shop right now.

The best deals in the PlayStation Summer Sale 2022

PlayStation Summer Sale — PS5 restock

PS5: register for invite-only drops @ Amazon

Amazon is now letting shoppers register for invite-only PS5 restocks. Just click the link above, request an invite, and if accepted you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours. Amazon doesn't guarantee you'll get invited immediately, but this should increase your chances of getting a console going forward. View Deal

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Amazon (check stock)

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. View Deal

PlayStation Summer Sale — PS5 games

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Direct

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother. View Deal

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $59 now $21 @ Amazon

Probably the closest you'll get to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on a non-Nintendo system, Immortals Fenyx Rising sets you loose in a lush open world with fearsome foes to fight and brain-teasing puzzles to solve. It's just $21 in the PS5 Summer Sale. View Deal

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn takes Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet, as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 is also on sale for $39 and comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version of the game. View Deal

Returnal: was $69 now $49 @ PlayStation Direct

One of the most critically-acclaimed games of 2021, Returnal is a tough-as-nails rougelike that casts you as an amnesiac astronaut on a hostile alien world. But death isn't the end, as your character is stuck in a never-ending cycle and must face new enemies and challenges in every loop. Can you fend off this world's most sinister foes and find a way to break the cycle? View Deal

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The latest action RPG from legendary developer FromSoftware, Elden Ring sees Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin team up to create a new and horrifically hostile world. Venture to the Lands Between and become the Elden Lord, if you're brave enough. View Deal

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Sony's best-selling racing simulation series returns on the PS5, and it looks and plays better than ever. Featuring stunning digital recreations of some of the world's most iconic cars, Gran Turismo 7 takes realism to a whole new level. It's also bursting with content, with an impressive suite of single-player and online modes that will keep you racing around the game's many gorgeous tracks for dozens of hours. View Deal

Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

Sackboy: A Big Adventure sends Sony's plush mascot on another grand quest. While the level-creation tools of LittleBigPlanet are gone, A Big Adventure offers a series of well-crafted levels for Sackboy to platform through. A joyful game that is ideal for all ages. Walmart has it on sale for $29 as part of its PS5 sales. View Deal

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut: was $69 now $49 @ PlayStation Direct

One of the PS4's best games is now one of the best PS5 games courtesy of the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. This enhanced version of the original game includes a range of visual and performance improvements, as well as the new Iki Island expansion, which allows you to venture into new territory and face even more deadly enemies. View Deal

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 and now have improved framerates, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential. View Deal

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Direct

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. It takes full advantage of the console's suite of next-gen features, from the lightning-fast SSD to the innovative DualSense controller. The colorful action-adventure game sees intergalactic duo Ratchet & Clank return to take on the sinister Dr. Nefarious in a dimension-hopping quest. View Deal

Guardians of the Galaxy: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Join the Guardians of the Galaxy in an all-new original adventure. Play as Star-Lord and lead your motley crew to victory as you call the shots both in and out of battle. You'll need to prepare to face a cosmic threat that is hellbent on intergalactic annihilation. Should be no sweat. Probably. View Deal

Kena Bridge of Spirits: was $49 now $36 @ Amazon

Kena Bridge of Spirits is almost like a playable Pixar movie, with gorgeous animated visuals and a simple but effective story. Its design is a little old-school, and a tad too heavy on the collectibles, but with unexpectedly tough combat and lots to explore, it's a journey well worth taking. Especially at this PlayStation Summer Sale discounted price. View Deal

Battlefield 2042: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Battlefield 2042 earned itself a fairly deserved reputation as a misfire at launch, but since then the developers have been slowly making improvements and it's now in a significantly better state. The latest patches have added new content and even reworked pre-existing maps to flow better. Battlefield 2042 still has flaws, but for $19 it's much easier to recommend than at full price. View Deal

PlayStation Summer Sale — PS4 games

Marvel's Avengers: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon

Step into the shoes of your favorite superpowered Avengers in this co-op action game. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and more. Plus, with regular free content updates, you'll be playing this one for months. View Deal

The Last of Us Part II: was $39 now $19 @ PlayStation Direct

Return to the harsh and unforgiving world of The Last of Us in this sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time. As Ellie, you'll seek revenge against those who have wronged you in a brutal story of revenge. View Deal

God of War: was $19 now $9 @ PlayStation Direct

Widely regarded as one of the greatest PlayStation games ever made, God of War is a reboot of the iconic action franchise that sees Kratos put away his blades in an effort to become a father to his son, Atreus. Of course, this doesn't last long and the pair are soon thrust into an epic adventure that takes them across the Norse realms. View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Become Spider-Man in this best-selling PS4 exclusive title. Swing through the skies of NYC as Peter Parker, stopping sinister villains like the Vulture, Shocker, and Mr. Sinister. The Game of the Year Edition includes the base game and all three DLC chapters. View Deal

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition: was $49 now $19 @ Walmart

There's never been a better time to return to the land of Skyrim (or perhaps visit for the first time). This Special Edition of the game packs together the base game and its three meaty expansions and gives them all a much-needed visual touchup. If you've not experienced this landmark RPG before then you've no excuse now. View Deal

Final Fantasy VII Remake: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Remade from the ground up for PS4, Final Fantasy VII Remake is the classic RPG as you've never seen it before. Step into the boots of mercenary-for-hire Cloud and help a team of rebels take down the nefarious Shinra Corp. View Deal

PlayStation Summer Sale — PS5 accessories

PS5 DualSense Charger: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

The official DualSense Charging Station isn't currently on sale, but this best-selling alternative has been discounted for the summer. It allows you to charge up to two controllers at once, bringing them to full power in less than 3 hours. Plus, you get an additional set of thumb grips as well. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Alpha S: was $127 now $73 @ Amazon

This is technically a PC gaming headset, but it's also compatible with the PS5 consoles. With 7.1 surround sound, adjustable bass, and a noise-canceling microphone, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S is a solid mid-range headset. Unfortunately, it's not wireless. View Deal

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive: was $149 now $123 @ Amazon

You can't play PS5 games directly from this drive, but you can store them on it, which frees up precious space on the console's 825GB internal drive. With 5TB to play with, even gamers with a huge collection will struggle to fill this WD_BLACK Game Drive. View Deal

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 (Gen 2): was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

Turtle Beach is one of the most notable manufacturers of licensed gaming accessories around, and the Stealth 600 (Gen 2) is a great pick for PS5 gamers. It includes 3D Audio support, a high-performance mic, 50mm speakers and 15 hours of battery life per charge. View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel was $399 now $290 @ Amazon

Racing wheels may feel like a niche piece of gaming hardware, but for those who love racing games, there is simply no substitute. The Logitech G29 racing wheels have been a great choice for years, and this one is currently $100 off. Make sure to pair it with the discount on Gran Turismo 7 for the ultimate racing experience on PS5. View Deal

