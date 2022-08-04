What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Encompass Health

Read on www.benzinga.com
Expert Ratings for GrafTech International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $8.73 versus the current price of GrafTech International at $6.395, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About DigitalOcean Holdings
DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $50.67 versus the current price of DigitalOcean Holdings at $47.98, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Avalara
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Avalara AVLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Avalara. The company has an average price target of $101.5 with a high of $118.00 and a low of $93.50.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies KEYS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Keysight Technologies. The company has an average price target of $177.43 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $165.00.
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Qualtrics International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Qualtrics International XM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Qualtrics International. The company has an average price target of $18.58 with a high of $26.00 and a low of $16.00.
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Poseida Therapeutics: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Poseida Therapeutics PSTX and raise its price target from $9.00 to $11.00. Shares of Poseida Therapeutics are trading up 1.08% over the last 24 hours, at $3.74 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 194.12% increase from...
Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT and raise its price target from $22.00 to $24.00. Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals are trading up 2.46% over the last 24 hours, at $16.23 per share. A move to $24.00 would account for a 47.87% increase from...
What To Know About Roth Capital's Downgrade of Volta
Roth Capital downgraded its rating of Volta VLTA to Neutral with a price target of $2.50, changing its price target from $5.50 to $2.50. Shares of Volta are trading down 10.08% over the last 24 hours, at $2.37 per share. A move to $2.50 would account for a 5.71% increase...
Expert Ratings for Target
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target TGT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 36 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Target. The company has an average price target of $197.11 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $150.00.
Where Dominion Energy Stands With Analysts
Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $87.6 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $82.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Preview: Akerna's Earnings
Akerna KERN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akerna will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Akerna bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Cytek Biosciences
Cytek Biosciences CTKB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cytek Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Cytek Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Eyenovia's Earnings Outlook
Eyenovia EYEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Eyenovia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. Eyenovia bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Heron Shares Jump After Equity Financing, Q2 Earnings
Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX reported Q2 sales of $27.63 million, +23.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $24.31 million. Oncology sales reached $25.1 million, up from $22.4 million a year ago. The company reported an EPS loss of $(0.55), narrower from $(0.62) a year ago but missing the consensus of $(0.50).
AdaptHealth Shares Fall As Q2 Profits Come Below Expectation, Reaffirms Annual Guidance
AdaptHealth Corp AHCO delivered Q2 revenue of $727.6 million, +17.9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $724.22 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $150 million, +1.8% Y/Y. The company said that Q2 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are consistent with internal expectations as it continues to overcome challenges resulting from industry shortages of CPAP equipment.
Intel Stock Is Falling Again Today Following Micron, Nvidia News: What's Happening?
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.50% to $34.52 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower following weak guidance from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. Micron said said its fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
