Financial Reports

NetScout: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $895 million to $925 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTCT

The Associated Press

PAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005354/en/ The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.
The Associated Press

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Stocks on Wall Street extended their recent run of losses Tuesday as investors reviewed disappointing earnings reports and looked ahead to the release of an inflation snapshot closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, marking its fourth consecutive drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq slid 1.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave up ground, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.5% lower. Technology companies and retailers were the biggest drags on the market, outweighing gains in energy, financials and elsewhere. Bond yields rose broadly.
The Associated Press

FedEx Freight Announces Door Count Increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., earlier this summer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005793/en/ FedEx Freight celebrated the opening of a new, 218-door facility in Phoenix, Ariz., that brought its door count to almost 26,000. (Photo: Business Wire)
