NetScout: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $895 million to $925 million.

