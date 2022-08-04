Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

