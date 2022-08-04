Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- , an internet technology and content evaluation company, and Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of digital performance advertising solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement to support Seekr’s media strategy, revenue and advertising operations across its global search advertising platform and vertical content sponsorships. The alliance will accelerate the build-out and monetization of new Seekr verticals in concert with expanding its global audience and reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006010/en/ Seekr prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI and machine learning, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they are free of bias or manipulation. Seekr plans to increase consumer engagement across its platforms and scale audience engagement by leveraging the power of the award-winning DMS toolset, inclusive of the DMS first-party data, expansive media reach and proprietary technologies. Global omnichannel audience engagement campaigns are currently underway with a monetization strategy set to begin in early Q4.
