ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLMD

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Akamai Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $119.5 million. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.35 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its second quarter. The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

MannKind: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29 million in its second quarter. The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Similar Genomics Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its second quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Tel Aviv#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

Plug Power: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $173.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

HudBay Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.9 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share. The adult nightclub...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

New Mountain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $16 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 31 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter. The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Micron, Novavax fall; Qualys, Nielsen Holdings rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Micron Technology Inc., down $2.30 to $59.15. The chipmaker warned investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $4.75 to $120.76. The publisher of “Grand Theft...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

DMS and Seekr Announce New Strategic Partnership

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- , an internet technology and content evaluation company, and Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of digital performance advertising solutions, today announced a multi-year agreement to support Seekr’s media strategy, revenue and advertising operations across its global search advertising platform and vertical content sponsorships. The alliance will accelerate the build-out and monetization of new Seekr verticals in concert with expanding its global audience and reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006010/en/ Seekr prioritizes transparency and empowers users with choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. Powered by AI and machine learning, Seekr offers the first fully transparent search engine that reimagines what web results can look like when they are free of bias or manipulation. Seekr plans to increase consumer engagement across its platforms and scale audience engagement by leveraging the power of the award-winning DMS toolset, inclusive of the DMS first-party data, expansive media reach and proprietary technologies. Global omnichannel audience engagement campaigns are currently underway with a monetization strategy set to begin in early Q4.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

MetOx Technologies Announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- MetOx Technologies, Inc., a Houston-based manufacturer of high temperature superconducting (HTS) wire, announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as its new CEO, adding to its world-class team of business leaders developing technology for advanced energy transition solutions. Bud brings decades of experience scaling businesses in clean energy and grid technologies, and a track record for innovative leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006018/en/ Arthur (Bud) Vos, CEO, MetOx Technologies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/09/2022

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. Norwegian Cruise Line plunged after reporting disappointing financial results and giving investors a weak revenue forecast.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Stocks on Wall Street extended their recent run of losses Tuesday as investors reviewed disappointing earnings reports and looked ahead to the release of an inflation snapshot closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, marking its fourth consecutive drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq slid 1.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave up ground, sending the Russell 2000 index 1.5% lower. Technology companies and retailers were the biggest drags on the market, outweighing gains in energy, financials and elsewhere. Bond yields rose broadly.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Ingram Micro’s CDO Sanjib Sahoo Honored with the Prestigious India Achievers’ Award 2022 for Exceptional Digital Leadership

Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Sanjib Sahoo is the 2022 recipient of the India Achievers’ Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005483/en/ Ingram Micro EVP and Chief Digital Officer Sanjib Sahoo named 2022 recipient of the India Achievers’ Award. (Graphic: Business Wire) Hailed as one of India’s most coveted professional accolades, the Indian Achievers’ Award presented by the Indian Achievers’ Forum honors extraordinary accomplishments by groups and individuals who have a direct or indirect influence on India’s socioeconomic well-being.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy