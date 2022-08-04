How to watch All or Nothing: Arsenal as behind-the-scenes documentary launches

Oliver Reed on a Channel 4 show called After dark. It was a show that started at about 12am. and went on till about 3am. It was set in a black studio with a few Chesterfield sofas, a table in the middle and lots of drink and nibles for people to help themselfs to. There would be a topic to talk about and a lot of proffesors,scientist,jernalists etc talking about it. One show had the actor Oliver Reed on it. God knows why but with the drink freely flowing you can guess why he was on. I forget the topic that night. But all of a sudden Oliver went over and kissed a middle aged proffesor with long grey hair and glasses. Then it went to an ad break. I went to the toilet. When I got back there was an old black and white short film about coal mining on. After it finished the show started again and it was with out Oliver.

