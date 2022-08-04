Read on www.wfae.org
Appeal for support as immigrant buses arrive from southern US border
Thousands of immigrants in recent months have been loaded onto buses at the southern border and sent north to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, began ordering the charters in April, as a part of a national dispute over immigration policy. Now...
Preventive care such as birth control, anti-HIV medicine challenged in Texas lawsuit
The Affordable Care Act has survived many challenges in court, but the case of Kelley v. Becerra – now before a federal judge in Texas – threatens to undermine one of the most popular provisions in the law, which requires most health plans to provide coverage for preventive care with no copays.
'We have nowhere to go': Many face eviction during a crisis in affordable housing
Even before she lost her job this past spring, things were tight for Nikki Cox. She worked as a service representative at an insurance company in North Carolina and had been making $20 an hour. Half of her income went to rent. "If I did have something left over, it...
With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move
Since the pandemic started, California moved people off of the streets and housed them in hotels and motels to prevent COVID from spreading in homeless camps. Since then, Project Roomkey has served more than 50,000 people. But now, with funding drying up, the remaining sites are closing. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports that some 6,000 people now need to find new housing.
Mayor Vi Lyles on her third term as Charlotte mayor, affordable housing, CATS and more
The unusual July election for city officials resulted in a win for Mayor Vi Lyles and a start for her third term as Charlotte’s mayor. The Democratic mayor joins the nine Democrats who were elected to the City Council. Lyles said on election night that affordable housing in Charlotte...
Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals
Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. AMY GREEN, BYLINE: For half his...
New York's mayor says Abbott sending busloads of migrants from Texas is 'horrific'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending busloads of migrants to the city, saying that Abbott "used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis." "Unlike Governor Abbott, New York City will always do our part," Adams said via Twitter, after his...
It's primary day in Vermont. Why do voters there choose a governor every 2 years?
Tuesday, there are primaries for governor in Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Three of those states, like the other 48, hold elections for governor every four years. But Republican Gov. Phil Scott, in Vermont, is running for his fourth term after first being elected in 2016. There are several reasons...
Hispanic flea market pushed from Eastland searches for new home
For years, the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte was the center of of their business, but now more than 100 flea market vendors are searching for a new space after getting pushed out by development. The Central Flea Market — previously known as the Open Air Flea Market...
What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban?
NPR's A Martínez speaks with law professor Melissa Murray about Indiana's new abortion ban, which is the first law restricting abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky
President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
NC Green Party claims vindication after US judge orders state to make room for party on ballot
"Vindication!" was the chant at a Monday news conference and rally in front of the Terry Sanford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Raleigh. Members of the North Carolina Green Party had gathered to hail last week's ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Dever III that orders the North Carolina State Board of Elections to make room on this year's midterm ballots for the Greens.
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post-Roe
Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new abortion ban into law on Friday, set to take effect on Sept. 15. The bill was passed by the state House 62-38 earlier in the day on Friday before the state Senate approved it 28-19 late Friday night. The actions made Indiana...
Charlotte Mayor and City Council members receive threatening email
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent patrol cars Friday morning to monitor the homes of Mayor Vi Lyles and some City Council members after they received a death threat in an email. City Council member Larken Egleston posted the email on Twitter. It listed Lyles and other elected officials by name and said...
Mecklenburg County plans to buy property in historically Black neighborhood, Pottstown
Mecklenburg County is in the process of purchasing property in Huntersville’s historically Black neighborhood Pottstown. This comes as a relief to residents who worried about a developer’s plan to turn it into a subdivision. Residents had a range of concerns about a proposed subdivision called Valea Village. They...
A suspect wanted in Ohio for the deaths of four people has been arrested
DAYTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary
Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor could determine the GOP's future in the state and whether the party can defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Shawn Johnson covers the State Capitol for Wisconsin Public Radio. Shawn joined the network in 2004. Prior to that he worked for WUIS-FM, a public radio station in Springfield, Illinois. There, Shawn reported on the Illinois legislature. He also managed the station's western Illinois bureau, where he produced features on issues facing rural residents. He previously worked as an Assistant Producer for WBBM-AM radio in Chicago.
Panthers' Mills inducted into football HOF, coaching shakeups at West Charlotte High and more
In this week's Time Out for Sports, Carolina Panthers legend Sam Mills was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend. The quarterback competition heats up at Panthers training camp and coaching shakeups at West Charlotte High. Joining WFAE's Claire Donnelly to talk about the week in sports is the Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.
California's McKinney fire has taken 5 lives including that of a fire lookout
Kathy Shoopman, 74, was the Buckhorn-Bally fire lookout at the Klamath National Forest. She was killed Friday by the McKinney fire — the largest and most deadly wildfire in California this year.
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
