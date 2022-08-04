ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE

With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move

Since the pandemic started, California moved people off of the streets and housed them in hotels and motels to prevent COVID from spreading in homeless camps. Since then, Project Roomkey has served more than 50,000 people. But now, with funding drying up, the remaining sites are closing. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports that some 6,000 people now need to find new housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
WFAE

Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky

President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFAE

NC Green Party claims vindication after US judge orders state to make room for party on ballot

"Vindication!" was the chant at a Monday news conference and rally in front of the Terry Sanford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Raleigh. Members of the North Carolina Green Party had gathered to hail last week's ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Dever III that orders the North Carolina State Board of Elections to make room on this year's midterm ballots for the Greens.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post-Roe

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new abortion ban into law on Friday, set to take effect on Sept. 15. The bill was passed by the state House 62-38 earlier in the day on Friday before the state Senate approved it 28-19 late Friday night. The actions made Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WFAE

Charlotte Mayor and City Council members receive threatening email

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent patrol cars Friday morning to monitor the homes of Mayor Vi Lyles and some City Council members after they received a death threat in an email. City Council member Larken Egleston posted the email on Twitter. It listed Lyles and other elected officials by name and said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

A suspect wanted in Ohio for the deaths of four people has been arrested

DAYTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
LAWRENCE, KS
WFAE

Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary

Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor could determine the GOP's future in the state and whether the party can defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Shawn Johnson covers the State Capitol for Wisconsin Public Radio. Shawn joined the network in 2004. Prior to that he worked for WUIS-FM, a public radio station in Springfield, Illinois. There, Shawn reported on the Illinois legislature. He also managed the station's western Illinois bureau, where he produced features on issues facing rural residents. He previously worked as an Assistant Producer for WBBM-AM radio in Chicago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFAE

Panthers' Mills inducted into football HOF, coaching shakeups at West Charlotte High and more

In this week's Time Out for Sports, Carolina Panthers legend Sam Mills was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend. The quarterback competition heats up at Panthers training camp and coaching shakeups at West Charlotte High. Joining WFAE's Claire Donnelly to talk about the week in sports is the Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

