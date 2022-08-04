MDU Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $70.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.90 per share.

